Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 29.39 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Mesoblast Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.