Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,986,910,994.76% -92.2% -65.2% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 334,241,785.37% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 390.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.