Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Moleculin Biotech Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.20% -65.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Moleculin Biotech Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

Moleculin Biotech Inc. currently has an average target price of $3, suggesting a potential upside of 165.49%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%. Based on the results given earlier, Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Dividends

Moleculin Biotech Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.