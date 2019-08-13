Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Moleculin Biotech Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and has 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 32.5% respectively. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.