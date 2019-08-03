Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 15.90 N/A -9.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 3.7%. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.