Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares and 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.