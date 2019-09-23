Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 18.40 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares and 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.73%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.