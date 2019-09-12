Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 21.4 and 21.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 136.22% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 37.8% respectively. Insiders owned 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.