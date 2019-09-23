Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 257.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 0%. About 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.