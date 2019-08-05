Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Since Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 22 and 22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.