Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.87 N/A -2.15 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 94.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

Summary

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.