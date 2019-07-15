Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.12 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Moleculin Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $15.67, which is potential 272.21% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 69.7% respectively. About 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.