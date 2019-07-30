Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

Since Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.55 N/A -1.05 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 12.56 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Molecular Templates Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. is 216.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.16. XOMA Corporation’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival XOMA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. XOMA Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Molecular Templates Inc. and XOMA Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 39.26% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.5% and 54.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has stronger performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Molecular Templates Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.