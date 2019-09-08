Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s results

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 8.18 N/A -0.90 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.04 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc.’s 2.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 173.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 2.03 beta which is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Molecular Templates Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s potential upside is 13.18% and its average target price is $79.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has stronger performance than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.