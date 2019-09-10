Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 8.13 N/A -0.90 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 17.26 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.73 beta. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.7 beta and it is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 99.60% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.