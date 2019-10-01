Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 0.00 16.29M -0.90 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 36.56M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Molecular Templates Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Molecular Templates Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 291,935,483.87% -30.4% -21.7% Precision BioSciences Inc. 403,532,008.83% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Molecular Templates Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.67, with potential upside of 182.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 41.6% respectively. About 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.