Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|0.00
|16.29M
|-0.90
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|9
|0.00
|36.56M
|-1.39
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Molecular Templates Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Molecular Templates Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|291,935,483.87%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|403,532,008.83%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Molecular Templates Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.67, with potential upside of 182.12%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 41.6% respectively. About 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
