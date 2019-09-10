Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 8.13 N/A -0.90 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 45.08 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Molecular Templates Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. has a beta of 2.73 and its 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.87 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 11.6%. Insiders held roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.