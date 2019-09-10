Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|7
|8.13
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|45.08
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Molecular Templates Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Volatility and Risk
Molecular Templates Inc. has a beta of 2.73 and its 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.87 beta is the reason why it is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Molecular Templates Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 11.6%. Insiders held roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.
Summary
Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.