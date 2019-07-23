Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.86 N/A -1.05 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 29405.63 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Molecular Templates Inc. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Molecular Templates Inc. and ObsEva SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. ObsEva SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.3% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ObsEva SA.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.