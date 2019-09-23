Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 11.05 N/A -0.90 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Motif Bio plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 6.46% respectively. Insiders owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend while Motif Bio plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Motif Bio plc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.