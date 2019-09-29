Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 0.00 16.29M -0.90 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 292,459,605.03% -30.4% -21.7% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,990,303,136.19% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Molecular Templates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.