Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 5 0.00 16.29M -0.90 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Molecular Templates Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 296,721,311.48% -30.4% -21.7% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 146,102,043.15% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.73 shows that Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Kazia Therapeutics Limited which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.75%. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has stronger performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.