Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.31 N/A -0.90 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. has a beta of 2.73 and its 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 and its Quick Ratio is has 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.