Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 8.87 N/A -0.90 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2945.34 N/A -1.62 0.00

Demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Molecular Templates Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility & Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.73. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Immunomedics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24.33, while its potential upside is 78.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.75%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has stronger performance than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.