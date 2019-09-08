Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

Since Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 8.04 N/A -0.90 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 50.46 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Molecular Templates Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.73 beta means Molecular Templates Inc.’s volatility is 173.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Epizyme Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 while its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Epizyme Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average price target and a 64.88% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 94.5% respectively. 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was less bullish than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.