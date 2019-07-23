Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

We are contrasting Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.86 N/A -1.05 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 90.53 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Molecular Templates Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Entera Bio Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 14.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has stronger performance than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.