Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.73 N/A -1.05 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.98 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc.’s current beta is 3.16 and it happens to be 216.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Curis Inc.’s 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.11 beta.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Curis Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares. 0.7% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has weaker performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.