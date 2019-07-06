Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.62 N/A -1.05 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 4 522.47 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Molecular Templates Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.16 beta means Molecular Templates Inc.’s volatility is 216.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.5% and 8.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.