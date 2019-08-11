Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.61 N/A -0.90 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Molecular Templates Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.73. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.68 beta which makes it 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $45, with potential upside of 585.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.