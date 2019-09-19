Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 9.69 N/A -0.90 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.89 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Molecular Templates Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. has a 2.73 beta, while its volatility is 173.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $119 average target price and a 56.58% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.