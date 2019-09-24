Reviewing Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s results

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.64 N/A -0.90 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -7.31 0.00

Demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Advaxis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc.’s current beta is 2.73 and it happens to be 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Advaxis Inc. on the other hand, has 3.14 beta which makes it 214.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Advaxis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. About 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Advaxis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.