Reviewing Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)’s and Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s results

As Home Furnishings & Fixtures businesses, Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) and Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries Inc. 135 0.83 N/A 10.75 11.60 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 67 1.50 N/A 2.07 38.77

Table 1 highlights Mohawk Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tempur Sealy International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mohawk Industries Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Mohawk Industries Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Tempur Sealy International Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mohawk Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 6.5% Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0.00% 48.1% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Competitively, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mohawk Industries Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Tempur Sealy International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Mohawk Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc. and Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Mohawk Industries Inc. has a 27.85% upside potential and a consensus target price of $152. Meanwhile, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s consensus target price is $78, while its potential upside is 1.14%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mohawk Industries Inc. seems more appealing than Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.3% of Mohawk Industries Inc. shares and 0% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares. 0.4% are Mohawk Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mohawk Industries Inc. -19.26% -17.26% -7.88% -0.87% -32.49% 6.61% Tempur Sealy International Inc. 3.15% 7.13% 30.04% 52.51% 64.82% 93.77%

For the past year Mohawk Industries Inc. was less bullish than Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Summary

Mohawk Industries Inc. beats Tempur Sealy International Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products. It offers its products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, and Stearns & Foster brand names. The company sells its products through furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, and warehouse clubs; e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and call centers; and other third party distributors, and hospitality and healthcare customers. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.