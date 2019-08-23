Reviewing Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)’s and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s results

Since Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) are part of the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries Inc. 136 0.84 N/A 10.75 11.60 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 20 0.65 N/A 1.51 13.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mohawk Industries Inc. and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mohawk Industries Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Mohawk Industries Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 6.5% Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s current beta is 1.39 and it happens to be 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mohawk Industries Inc. are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mohawk Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc. and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.70% and an $152 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.3% of Mohawk Industries Inc. shares and 93.2% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares. Mohawk Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.4% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mohawk Industries Inc. -19.26% -17.26% -7.88% -0.87% -32.49% 6.61% Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. -0.91% -2.74% -5.68% 14.02% -3.4% 23.29%

For the past year Mohawk Industries Inc. was less bullish than Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Mohawk Industries Inc. beats Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings. The company markets and sells its products under the Ethan Allen brand name through home furnishing retail networks and independent retailers, as well as through ethanallen.com Website. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of approximately 303 retail design centers. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.