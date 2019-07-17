Reviewing Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)’s and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s results

Since Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) and Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) are part of the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries Inc. 135 1.09 N/A 10.75 12.65 Energy Focus Inc. 1 0.29 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mohawk Industries Inc. and Energy Focus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mohawk Industries Inc. and Energy Focus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 5.9% Energy Focus Inc. 0.00% -63.4% -46.6%

Volatility and Risk

Mohawk Industries Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Energy Focus Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Energy Focus Inc. are 2.4 and 1.3 respectively. Energy Focus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mohawk Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Mohawk Industries Inc. and Energy Focus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Energy Focus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s downside potential is -10.02% at a $135 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mohawk Industries Inc. and Energy Focus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 13.5%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Mohawk Industries Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Energy Focus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mohawk Industries Inc. 1.44% 3.34% -2.47% 8.21% -35.45% 16.25% Energy Focus Inc. -8.49% -25.52% -50.46% -57.48% -76.51% -12.72%

For the past year Mohawk Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Energy Focus Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Mohawk Industries Inc. beats Energy Focus Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.