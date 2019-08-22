Reviewing Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)’s and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s results

Both Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) compete on a level playing field in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries Inc. 136 0.84 N/A 10.75 11.60 At Home Group Inc. 16 0.31 N/A 0.66 9.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mohawk Industries Inc. and At Home Group Inc. At Home Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mohawk Industries Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Mohawk Industries Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than At Home Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) and At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 6.5% At Home Group Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 2.3%

Liquidity

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, At Home Group Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Mohawk Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to At Home Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mohawk Industries Inc. and At Home Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 At Home Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Mohawk Industries Inc.’s upside potential is 31.06% at a $152 average target price. On the other hand, At Home Group Inc.’s potential upside is 255.15% and its average target price is $20.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that At Home Group Inc. seems more appealing than Mohawk Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mohawk Industries Inc. and At Home Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Mohawk Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, At Home Group Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mohawk Industries Inc. -19.26% -17.26% -7.88% -0.87% -32.49% 6.61% At Home Group Inc. -2.6% -15.4% -75.15% -72.69% -83.25% -67.9%

For the past year Mohawk Industries Inc. has 6.61% stronger performance while At Home Group Inc. has -67.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Mohawk Industries Inc. beats At Home Group Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, and carpet pads; hardwood and laminate products; and luxury vinyl tiles and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, QuickStep, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate and hardwood flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, chipboards, and vinyl flooring products under the IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.