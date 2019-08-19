Reviewing Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK)’s and Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s results

We are comparing Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) and Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. 7 1.66 N/A -1.80 0.00 Koss Corporation 2 0.63 N/A 0.19 10.05

In table 1 we can see Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and Koss Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and Koss Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Koss Corporation 0.00% 5% 3.1%

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Koss Corporation which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Koss Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.

Institutional investors owned 0% of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. shares and 9.2% of Koss Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 26.7% of Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Koss Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. -3.04% -10.46% 0% 0% 0% -29.8% Koss Corporation -1.01% -2.5% -4.82% -9.3% -28.57% 2.13%

For the past year Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Koss Corporation had bullish trend.

Koss Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.