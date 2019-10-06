Reviewing MOGU Inc. (MOGU)’s and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s results

Since MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU Inc. 3 0.00 39.02M -3.17 0.00 Zumiez Inc. 29 0.96 20.50M 1.58 15.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MOGU Inc. and Zumiez Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU Inc. 1,449,587,636.53% 425.3% -31.5% Zumiez Inc. 70,787,292.82% 12.8% 7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MOGU Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Zumiez Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. MOGU Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zumiez Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MOGU Inc. and Zumiez Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

MOGU Inc.’s upside potential is 81.82% at a $4.2 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Zumiez Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential downside is -3.75%. Based on the results shown earlier, MOGU Inc. is looking more favorable than Zumiez Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of MOGU Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.4% of Zumiez Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.63% of MOGU Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.6% are Zumiez Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MOGU Inc. -5.06% -15.57% -69.65% -84.8% 0% -88.09% Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21%

For the past year MOGU Inc. has -88.09% weaker performance while Zumiez Inc. has 29.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Zumiez Inc. beats MOGU Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.