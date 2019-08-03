Reviewing MOGU Inc. (MOGU)’s and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)’s results

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 PCM Inc. 30 0.20 N/A 1.97 17.70

In table 1 we can see MOGU Inc. and PCM Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MOGU Inc. and PCM Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU Inc. 0.00% 425.3% -31.5% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Liquidity

MOGU Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, PCM Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. MOGU Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PCM Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MOGU Inc. and PCM Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MOGU Inc.’s upside potential is 75.73% at a $4.2 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of MOGU Inc. shares and 63.4% of PCM Inc. shares. 15.63% are MOGU Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, PCM Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MOGU Inc. -5.06% -15.57% -69.65% -84.8% 0% -88.09% PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79%

For the past year MOGU Inc. has -88.09% weaker performance while PCM Inc. has 97.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors PCM Inc. beats MOGU Inc.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.