Reviewing MOGU Inc. (MOGU)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MOGU Inc. has 19.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its peers. 15.63% of MOGU Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MOGU Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU Inc. 0.00% 425.30% -31.50% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares MOGU Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for MOGU Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.27 3.36 2.60

The peers have a potential upside of 52.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MOGU Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MOGU Inc. -5.06% -15.57% -69.65% -84.8% 0% -88.09% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year MOGU Inc. has -88.09% weaker performance while MOGU Inc.’s peers have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

MOGU Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, MOGU Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. MOGU Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MOGU Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

MOGU Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MOGU Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors MOGU Inc.