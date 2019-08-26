Reviewing MOGU Inc. (MOGU)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
MOGU Inc. has 19.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its peers. 15.63% of MOGU Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has MOGU Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MOGU Inc.
|0.00%
|425.30%
|-31.50%
|Industry Average
|6.36%
|31.45%
|9.07%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares MOGU Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MOGU Inc.
|N/A
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|354.16M
|5.57B
|34.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for MOGU Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MOGU Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.27
|3.36
|2.60
The peers have a potential upside of 52.54%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MOGU Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MOGU Inc.
|-5.06%
|-15.57%
|-69.65%
|-84.8%
|0%
|-88.09%
|Industry Average
|3.75%
|6.75%
|15.41%
|19.94%
|24.02%
|28.75%
For the past year MOGU Inc. has -88.09% weaker performance while MOGU Inc.’s peers have 28.75% stronger performance.
Liquidity
MOGU Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, MOGU Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. MOGU Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MOGU Inc.’s competitors.
Dividends
MOGU Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
MOGU Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors MOGU Inc.
