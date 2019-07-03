Reviewing Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (MOGO)’s and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s results

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Medallion Financial Corp. 6 1.02 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mogo Finance Technology Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -11.8% -2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Medallion Financial Corp.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 53.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.18% and 20.5%. 38.21% are Mogo Finance Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% are Medallion Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mogo Finance Technology Inc. 3.02% 25.36% 41.27% 24% 40.91% 46.35% Medallion Financial Corp. -2.77% 4.99% 30.21% 4.69% 85.18% 57.14%

For the past year Mogo Finance Technology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Medallion Financial Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Medallion Financial Corp. beats Mogo Finance Technology Inc.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.