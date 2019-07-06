Reviewing Moelis & Company (MC)’s and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 39 2.05 N/A 2.29 14.40 Voya Financial Inc. 50 0.93 N/A 3.43 15.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Moelis & Company and Voya Financial Inc. Voya Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Moelis & Company has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Voya Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Moelis & Company and Voya Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Moelis & Company’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Voya Financial Inc.’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Moelis & Company and Voya Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 1 1 2.50 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 40.06% for Moelis & Company with consensus price target of $48. On the other hand, Voya Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 5.49% and its consensus price target is $60. Based on the results given earlier, Moelis & Company is looking more favorable than Voya Financial Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.2% of Moelis & Company shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year Moelis & Company had bearish trend while Voya Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.