Reviewing Moelis & Company (MC)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

Since Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 39 2.30 N/A 2.29 15.91 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.73 N/A 3.93 11.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Moelis & Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Moelis & Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moelis & Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Moelis & Company has a 2 beta, while its volatility is 100.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Moelis & Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Moelis & Company’s upside potential is 26.23% at a $43.5 consensus target price. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $47.5 consensus target price and a 3.19% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Moelis & Company appears more favorable than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moelis & Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 88.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Moelis & Company had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.