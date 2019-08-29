Reviewing Moelis & Company (MC)’s and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s results

We are comparing Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 37 2.25 N/A 2.29 15.91 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.92 N/A 0.70 22.06

In table 1 we can see Moelis & Company and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Moelis & Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Company and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company’s upside potential is 29.04% at a $43.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 24.55% respectively. About 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.