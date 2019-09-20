Reviewing Moelis & Company (MC)’s and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 36 2.28 N/A 2.29 15.91 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.81 N/A 0.57 23.77

Table 1 demonstrates Moelis & Company and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Moelis & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Company and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company has a 27.16% upside potential and an average target price of $43.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moelis & Company and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 11.85%. Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Moelis & Company was less bullish than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.