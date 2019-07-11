Reviewing Moelis & Company (MC)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

Both Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 39 2.04 N/A 2.29 14.40 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 12.98 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Moelis & Company and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moelis & Company and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Moelis & Company and MFS California Municipal Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 1 1 2.50 MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Moelis & Company is $45.5, with potential upside of 36.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moelis & Company and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 36.33%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares. Comparatively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year Moelis & Company has -1.34% weaker performance while MFS California Municipal Fund has 17.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 6 of the 8 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.