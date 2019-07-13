Reviewing Moelis & Company (MC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Moelis & Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Moelis & Company has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Moelis & Company and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.30% 15.40% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Moelis & Company and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company N/A 39 14.40 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Moelis & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Moelis & Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

With consensus price target of $45, Moelis & Company has a potential upside of 30.85%. The competitors have a potential upside of 129.95%. Moelis & Company’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Moelis & Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Moelis & Company has -1.34% weaker performance while Moelis & Company’s competitors have 15.48% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Moelis & Company’s competitors are 30.04% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Moelis & Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Moelis & Company’s rivals beat Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.