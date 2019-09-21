Reviewing Moelis & Company (MC)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 36 2.28 N/A 2.29 15.91 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.24 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 highlights Moelis & Company and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Moelis & Company has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moelis & Company and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Moelis & Company and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$43.5 is Moelis & Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of Moelis & Company shares and 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares. Comparatively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Corporation

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.