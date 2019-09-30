Reviewing Moelis & Company (MC)’s and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 33 0.00 N/A 2.29 15.91 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Moelis & Company and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Company and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company has a 33.60% upside potential and an average price target of $43.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of Moelis & Company shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Moelis & Company was less bullish than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.