Reviewing Moelis & Company (MC)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 39 2.12 N/A 2.29 14.40 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.43 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moelis & Company and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Moelis & Company and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Moelis & Company and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 1 1 2.50 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moelis & Company has a 38.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $48.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company -7.9% -13.88% -27.83% -20% -38.73% -1.34% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

For the past year Moelis & Company had bearish trend while Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.