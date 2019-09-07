Reviewing Moelis & Company (MC)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 37 2.23 N/A 2.29 15.91 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.76 N/A 0.42 68.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Moelis & Company and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Moelis & Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Moelis & Company has a beta of 2 and its 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moelis & Company and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.02% for Moelis & Company with average price target of $43.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Moelis & Company shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Moelis & Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Moelis & Company has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Moelis & Company beats Cannae Holdings Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.