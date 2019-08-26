Reviewing Moelis & Company (MC)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

Both Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 38 2.22 N/A 2.29 15.91 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 97 1.65 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moelis & Company and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Moelis & Company is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a 1.63 beta and it is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Moelis & Company and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 31.06% for Moelis & Company with average target price of $43.5. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $101.5 average target price and a 35.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Affiliated Managers Group Inc. looks more robust than Moelis & Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moelis & Company and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Moelis & Company has 8.94% stronger performance while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.